Man dies in weekend shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a man dead.

According to police, a call to respond to the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue came in at 7:27 a.m. That's close to Effingham Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries.

He's been identified as Tyre-a Irvon Mepherson, 23, of Chesapeake.