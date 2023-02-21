x
Crime

Man dies in weekend shooting in Portsmouth

According to police, a call to respond to the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue came in at 7:27 a.m. That's close to Effingham Street.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a man dead. 

According to police, a call to respond to the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue came in at 7:27 a.m. That's close to Effingham Street. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and died from his injuries. 

He's been identified as Tyre-a Irvon Mepherson, 23, of Chesapeake. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

You can also submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

