Virginia Beach Police Department: Multiple people injured, police get involved in shooting

There were multiple victims, but none of the injuries were expected to be serious. Their names and conditions aren't known at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several people were injured and police became involved in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said that the shooting happened on the 5000 block of Cleveland Street. That's at the West Beach Tavern.

There were multiple victims, but none of the injuries were expected to be serious. Their names and conditions aren't known at this time.

The tweet also said that there was a police involved shooting during the incident.

None of the officers were reported injured in the aftermath.

VBPD responded to shooting incident between several parties in 5000 blk Cleveland St. Multiple victims. Non-life threatening injuries. During incident, a police involved shooting occurred. More information to follow as the investigation progresses. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 26, 2022