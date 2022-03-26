Virginia Beach Police Department: Multiple people injured, police get involved in shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several people were injured and police became involved in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said that the shooting happened on the 5000 block of Cleveland Street. That's at the West Beach Tavern.
There were multiple victims, but none of the injuries were expected to be serious. Their names and conditions aren't known at this time.
The tweet also said that there was a police involved shooting during the incident.
None of the officers were reported injured in the aftermath.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story when we receive more information. If you know anything about this shooting or any others, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.