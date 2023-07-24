Man hits vehicle while riding bike, fires weapon at driver in Newport News, police say

The shooting happened near the intersection of Logan Place and Warwick Boulevard.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is in custody after he allegedly hit a vehicle with his bike and shot at the driver in Newport News Monday morning.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Logan Place and Warwick Boulevard. The Newport News Police Department responded around 10:15 a.m.

Investigators believe that the bicyclist hit the vehicle in the intersection and then discharged his weapon. Police didn't say what led to the shooting.

No one was hurt, but charges are pending against the man, who police didn't identify. They also didn't specify what he will be charged with.

The Newport News Police Department said an investigation is ongoing.