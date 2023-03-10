Newport News police: 2 men shot, killed off of Marshall Ave.

The scene appears to be at the Westover Station Apartment Complex.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead on Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got a call about gunshots being fired in the 800 block of Roam Court shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men outside of an apartment unit who had been shot. They both died at the scene.

Right now, their names haven't been released and there isn't yet any suspect information available.