Newport News police: Man dies after shooting near Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to a news release, it happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Bellwood Road.

That's right down the street from the Newport News Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but he died.

His name hasn't been released yet.

There isn't any suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.