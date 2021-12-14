Teenage boy killed in shooting at Menchville High School

Police said the shooting happened after a basketball game in the school's parking lot.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

Newport News police said they are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed in the Menchville High School parking lot.

According to Menchville High School Athletics, the school had a basketball game Tuesday night against Woodside High School.

Emergency dispatch confirmed police got a call for an incident in the 200 block of Menchville Road around 8:42 p.m., just minutes after the school's athletic department tweeted the final score of the game.

When officers arrived, they rendered first aid to the student but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and did not share any suspect information.

Both Menchville High School and Woodside High School canceled classes for Wednesday, but faculty will still report at 7 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.