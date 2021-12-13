Virginia Beach police investigate homicide

Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Haygood Road as they investigate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

Virginia Beach police said they are investigating after a person was killed at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Haygood Road.

Officials originally asked people to avoid the area, saying they were investigating a "firearm violation."

However, just a few minutes later, police announced one person had been pronounced dead at the scene and they have opened a homicide investigation.

Detectives are on scene, and people should avoid the area. There was no information released on the victim or how they died.