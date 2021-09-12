x
Crime

Shooting in Newport News leaves one man dead, one woman injured

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead eight minutes later.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 9, 2021. 

The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting earlier today that left one man dead and another woman injured from broken glass caused by a bullet. 

According to Newport News police, officers arrived at the scene, which was in the 800 block of Brighton Lane, at 2 p.m. 

They found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead eight minutes later. 

Bullets also entered a nearby apartment during the shooting, which caused a woman to be struck by glass. Her injuries are not life-threatening. 

There is no information on the victim or a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip here. 

