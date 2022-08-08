x
Ex-police officer accused of sexual crimes against children pleads not guilty to 5 more charges

A former Newport News police officer pleaded not guilty to five new child pornography charges, weeks after federal agents arrested him on an "exploitation" charge.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Newport News police officer pleaded not guilty to five new child pornography charges Monday morning, weeks after federal agents arrested him for alleged sexual exploitation.

Michael Covey was taken into custody at the Newport News Police Headquarters on June 10, where he was charged with crimes against children. A week later in court, he pleaded not guilty to that count.

It's not clear what evidence led to the new charges on Monday.

13News Now previously found documents that suggest this investigation dates back to another child exploitation case in February out of Southeastern Ohio.

13News Now reporter Allison Bazzle is investigating the new developments.

   

