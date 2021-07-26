21-year-old woman shot near Marshall Avenue area of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Detectives are looking for answers after a woman was shot Sunday night in a neighborhood located in the Jefferson section of Newport News.
Newport News police said they heard gunshots on July 25, around 11:18 p.m. near the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue.
Authorities responded to that area and additional officers came to assist. That's when a man waved down police, leading them to a 21-year-old Hampton woman who had been shot.
Officers said the woman had what they believed to be a non life-threatening injury. They gave her immediate medical attention until medics got there and took her to the hospital.
According to police, one vehicle was damaged from the incident -- it was hit by the gunfire. They did not provide any suspect information.
The shooting remains under ongoing investigation at this time. If you know anything about the shooting, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.