21-year-old woman shot near Marshall Avenue area of Newport News

Newport News police say a woman is a non life-threatening injury, She was shot near 33rd St. and Marshall Ave. Sunday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Detectives are looking for answers after a woman was shot Sunday night in a neighborhood located in the Jefferson section of Newport News.

Newport News police said they heard gunshots on July 25, around 11:18 p.m. near the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue.

Authorities responded to that area and additional officers came to assist. That's when a man waved down police, leading them to a 21-year-old Hampton woman who had been shot.

Officers said the woman had what they believed to be a non life-threatening injury. They gave her immediate medical attention until medics got there and took her to the hospital.

According to police, one vehicle was damaged from the incident -- it was hit by the gunfire. They did not provide any suspect information.