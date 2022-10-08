1 dead after Newport News shooting: Police investigating

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Colony Square, NNPD said.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in the first block of Colony Square, Newport News Police said Saturday.

Once there, officers canvassed the area and found an adult man outside on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man died at the scene, the department said.