It was at an apartment complex in the Diggs Town area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning.

According to dispatch, they received a call about shots being fired in the 1700 block of Cypress Street at 2:21 a.m.

That's an apartment complex in the Diggs Town area.

While details are limited at this time, investigators still had the scene blocked off several hours later.

This is the view on Cypress St.



A few more police markers lead a trail up the road.



Police have blocked off the street as they gather evidence.



No word yet on any injuries.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sNsMEC5xRN — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) April 25, 2022