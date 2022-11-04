Police: Man killed in shooting on Chestnut Avenue in Newport News

Officers responded to the area of Chestnut Avenue and 34th Street after hearing gunshots Sunday night, said the Newport News Police Department.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Newport News Sunday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded to the area of Chestnut Avenue and 34th Street after hearing gunshots around 7:40 p.m.

Police did not find a victim at the scene, but later learned someone drove an injured man to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

The man died at the hospital, said police.

The victim's name has not yet been released, nor any information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.