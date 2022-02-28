Norfolk police investigate deadly shooting at West Ocean View home

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, which is close to Naval Station Norfolk and Interstate 64.

The Norfolk Police Department said a man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting inside a home in the West Ocean View area on Monday night.

The incident happened in the 9200 block of Phillip Avenue, which is close to Naval Station Norfolk and Interstate 64. The shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m.

According to the police department, a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department hasn't shared information about the circumstances around this shooting.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can submit a tip through P3Tips or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.