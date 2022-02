Norfolk Police are investigating the shooting near a the intersection of Pretty Lake Avenue and 6th Bay Street Sunday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Ocean View Sunday night.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Pretty Lake Avenue and 6th Bay Street.

Officers were called to area around 8:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online.