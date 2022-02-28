Woman dies after shooting in Portsmouth

It happened near the 100 block of Florida Avenue on February 27.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

According to a tweet, it happened near the 100 block of Florida Avenue. That's in the Port Norfolk section of the city.

Dispatch received the call at 10 p.m. on February 27.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.

Her identity is not known at this time.

