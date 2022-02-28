Woman dies after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.
According to a tweet, it happened near the 100 block of Florida Avenue. That's in the Port Norfolk section of the city.
Dispatch received the call at 10 p.m. on February 27.
When police arrived, they found a woman who had died from a gunshot wound.
Her identity is not known at this time.
If you have any information that can help police with this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.