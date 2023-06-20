Man dead after being shot Tuesday evening in East Ocean View area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been shot to death in the East Ocean View area of Norfolk, and police are investigating.
According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Police, they responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot on Pleasant Avenue, near 9th Bay Street, at around 5:30 p.m. When police arrived at that location, they found 38-year-old Albert Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said 73-year-old Leroy King was taken into custody at the scene. Police charged him with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police have not released any information on what may have led to the shooting.
If you have any information about this incident, you can provide it by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, online at P3Tips.com, or on the P3Tips app.