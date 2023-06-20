Man dead after being shot Tuesday evening in East Ocean View area of Norfolk

Police responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot on Pleasant Avenue, near 9th Bay Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been shot to death in the East Ocean View area of Norfolk, and police are investigating.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Police, they responded to a call reporting that someone had been shot on Pleasant Avenue, near 9th Bay Street, at around 5:30 p.m. When police arrived at that location, they found 38-year-old Albert Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said 73-year-old Leroy King was taken into custody at the scene. Police charged him with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police have not released any information on what may have led to the shooting.