ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The second of four inmates accused of staging a deadly prison break attempt is expected to go on trial in March.

In October of 2017, Wisezah Buckman and three other inmates allegedly tried to break out of the sewing plant inside the Pasquotank Correctional Institution.

They never got free, but they are charged with violently attacking prison workers in their escape attempt.

The attack left four workers dead. Corrections Manager Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith died during the assault in the sewing plan, while Officer Wendy Shannon and mechanic Geoffrey Howe died from their injuries a few weeks later.

One of the four suspects, Mikel Brady, has already been found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. He's been sentenced to death.

Trials still need to be set for the other inmates, Seth Frazier and Jonathan Monk.

Buckman's trial is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2020.

