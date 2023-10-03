Person fatally shot by Dare County deputy in Manteo after allegedly wielding knife

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into what happened and the deputy is on administrative leave.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — A person was fatally shot by a Dare County sheriff's deputy in Manteo on Monday night after they allegedly wielded a knife against law enforcement.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Burnside Road, the Dare County Sheriff's Office said. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported trespassing in progress there.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies got there, the person came at them with a knife. One of the deputies then shot the person, who died at the scene.