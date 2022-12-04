Suffolk police chase ends in crash with 2 injured

SUFFOLK, Va. — A police chase in Suffolk ended in a crash Tuesday night.
According to the Suffolk Police Dept., an officer was running stationary radar on the Southwest Suffolk Bypass at around 9:30 p.m.
That's when police say a suspect vehicle passed the officer going more than 100 mph in a 60 mph zone.
The officer tried to catch up to conduct a traffic stop; however, the suspect vehicle failed to yield.
A short pursuit ensued until the suspect vehicle crashed into a guard rail on the Turlington Road exit.
Police say the driver and a passenger were assessed by medical personnel and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation.