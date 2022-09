During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly rammed their car into a police car. No one was hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — Five people are in custody following a police chase on North Military Highway Friday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, its officers along with Virginia Beach police were in pursuit of a stolen car in the 1200 block of North Military Highway.

During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly rammed their car into a police car.

Officials said no one was hurt.