Police identify Portsmouth man killed in April shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tuesday, Portsmouth Police released the name of the victim in an April 8 homicide that took place near the 3600 block of Columbia Street.

Police said Curtis Walton, 33, of Portsmouth, was the man killed in the shooting.

On that April night, medics arrived on the scene after they got an emergency call about a shooting around 8:37 p.m. They found Curtis with injuries to his torso, and took him to a hospital, where he died.

They did not release Curtis' name after the incident, but now, police are looking for tips to help with their investigation.