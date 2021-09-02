Police identify suspect in shooting at Norfolk Social Security Administration office building

The suspect, 44-year-old William D. Rankin, is in critical condition. Police say he shot a 52-year-old security guard at the building. His injuries aren't serious.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police have released new details in their investigation of a shooting at the site of the Social Security Administration office, including the identity of the suspected gunman.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 5850 block of Lake Herbert Drive after learning that a shooting broke out there. That building houses both the Social Security Administration office as well as a disability services office.

Police arrived to find two men who both had been shot multiple times.

William D. Rankin was one of those men. Investigators have charged him as the suspected gunman. The 44-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 52-year-old man who Rankin allegedly shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was working as a security guard at the building when the shooting started.

Authorities charged Rankin with:

Malicious Wounding

Shooting in an occupied building

Use of a Firearm

Firearm by Felon

Rankin is still at the hospital but will be taken to Norfolk City Jail when he's released.

No other details have been released at this time, including the motive behind the shooting. A bomb squad and armored vehicle were also at the shooting scene Monday afternoon, but police haven't revealed what those units were called in for.

#UPDATE: The bomb squad just left. Multiple agencies started investigating at 4 p.m. @NorfolkPD have not released any new information yet. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/2v9m1G0GhM — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) February 9, 2021