Police in Portsmouth investigating shooting incident on Airline Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.



A police department spokesperson said they responded to the call just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth for a report of an adult man with a gunshot wound.

They provided no information regarding the circumstances or the condition of the victim.

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com