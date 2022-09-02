Police investigate homicide on East Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk

The Norfolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of East Ocean View Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in the Ocean View area of Norfolk Friday night, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department said it happened in the 1300 block of East Ocean View Avenue. Police got the call around 9:40 p.m.

The police department didn't share what led to the man's death.

The situation is being investigated as a homicide and the police department will provide more information when it becomes available.