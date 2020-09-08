Police: Man dies at hospital after being shot in parking lot of Wawa in Norfolk

Tabari C. Anthony, 21, of Norfolk, died at the hospital from his injuries. He was shot in the parking lot of Wawa on E. Princess Anne Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight.

Officers were alerted by dispatch that a man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police went to the hospital and learned that the man had been shot in the parking lot of Wawa at 3360 E. Princess Anne Road.

The victim--Tabari C. Anthony, 21, of Norfolk--later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Detectives have not released any other details in the investigation.