Police: 72-year-old man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Suffolk, and police are looking for the person they believe committed this crime.

According to a spokesperson, Suffolk Police received a call stating that a person had been shot inside a residence on Apple Street near where Towne Point Rd. becomes Hampton Roads Parkway. When officers arrived at that location, they found a 72-year-old man who had been shot. He was declared dead on the scene.

The spokesperson said that the victim and the suspect were acquaintances, and that they're trying to positively identify the suspect. They reported that the suspect fled the scene in a 2000’s model red Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up.

Police didn't release any other details about the suspect, nor did they offer any possible motive for this killing.