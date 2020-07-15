Police: Richmond teen dead, child wounded after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia's capitol say a teenager has died and a 3-year-old child has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound after someone opened fire outside an apartment building.
News outlets report Richmond police found the 15-year-old boy in an apartment where he went after being struck by gunfire outside the building.
He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night.
The 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment. Police say she was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Officials have not identified a suspect.