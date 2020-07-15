x
Police: Richmond teen dead, child wounded after shooting

A 15-year-old has died and a 3-year-old child has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound after someone opened fire outside an apartment building.
RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities in Virginia's capitol say a teenager has died and a 3-year-old child has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound after someone opened fire outside an apartment building. 

News outlets report Richmond police found the 15-year-old boy in an apartment where he went after being struck by gunfire outside the building. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. 

The 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment. Police say she was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover. 

Officials have not identified a suspect. 

