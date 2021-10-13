Police say 10-month-old child hurt following Suffolk shooting

Suffolk police said they found two homes on Columbus Avenue damaged in a shooting Tuesday night. A 10-month-old child suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Investigators are seeking answers after a Suffolk home was shot into Tuesday night, leaving an infant injured.

Suffolk Police Department said it received a call Tuesday, Oct. 12 around 11:40 p.m. about shots being fired in the area of Spruce Street and Raleigh Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found several shell casings near the intersection of Laurel St. and Columbus Ave. Police said two homes located in the 200 block of Columbus Ave. were hit during the shooting and damaged.

Officers said a 10-month-old was shot inside one of the homes and taken to the hospital by Suffolk Fire and Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under ongoing investigation at this time.

Anyone who knows about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.