Portsmouth man accused of producing child pornography

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was extradited from Mississippi on Aug. 1 for allegedly producing child pornography.

On June 27, Kyle Holland, 27, was charged with two counts of producing, distributing and financing child pornography, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, investigators are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Holland is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about Holland is asked to call Portsmouth investigators at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

People can also submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips or visit the Crime Line's website.