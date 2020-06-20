Portsmouth police searching for man wanted in connection with shooting that left woman seriously hurt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives are searching for 22-year-old Jalil L. Evans who is accused of shooting a woman in the back Saturday.
Evans, of Portsmouth, is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, aggravated domestic assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing.
Police said it was around 3:43 a.m. when dispatch received a call for medical assistance in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That's off of London Boulevard.
That's where officers found a woman shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious.
Police are continuing their search for Evans. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
A photo of Evans has also been shared by Portsmouth police.
Anyone with information about Jalil L. Evans’ whereabouts is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their anonymous tips through the “P3 Tips” app or they can submit their tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.