Portsmouth police searching for man wanted in connection with shooting that left woman seriously hurt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police detectives are searching for 22-year-old Jalil L. Evans who is accused of shooting a woman in the back Saturday.

Evans, of Portsmouth, is facing charges of aggravated malicious wounding, aggravated domestic assault, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing.

Police said it was around 3:43 a.m. when dispatch received a call for medical assistance in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That's off of London Boulevard.

That's where officers found a woman shot in the back. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious.

Police are continuing their search for Evans. He's about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

A photo of Evans has also been shared by Portsmouth police.