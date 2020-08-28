Portsmouth police searching for suspect in woman's shooting

Police said John Lee Bassfield Jr. is a suspect in the investigation. He's sought on warrants for felonious assault, and two firearm-related violations.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said they're searching for a suspect possibly involved in an early-morning Thursday shooting that left a woman hurt.

That day, around 3:44 a.m., police found an unnamed victim shot in the upper body in the 200 block of Dale Drive. They said her wounds are not considered life-threatening.

In a Friday morning release, police said John Lee Bassfield Jr. is a suspect in the investigation.

He's sought on warrants for felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by felon - but police said if you see him, don't approach.