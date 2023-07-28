Portsmouth police find man dead after overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting took place just after midnight on Friday in Portsmouth, police say.

Portsmouth police responded to 600 Twine Avenue for a reported gunshot wound incident at 12:01 a.m. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Victor Rashad Driver with a fatal injury. His next of kin have been notified by the police.

Police haven't released suspect information and encourage those who know anything about the incident to contact Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-8477. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.