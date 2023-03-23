Man dies after Suffolk police find him shot in a car

When officers got to the scene at S. Division Street, they found 24-year-old Qurante Budd sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Suffolk police, the 911 center got a call for shots fired in the 300 block of S. Division Street just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Qurante Budd sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Budd was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police haven't released any suspect information but said the investigation is ongoing.