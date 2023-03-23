x
Man dies after Suffolk police find him shot in a car

When officers got to the scene at S. Division Street, they found 24-year-old Qurante Budd sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after officers found him shot in a car in Suffolk Thursday night.

According to Suffolk police, the 911 center got a call for shots fired in the 300 block of S. Division Street just after 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Qurante Budd sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Budd was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police haven't released any suspect information but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.

