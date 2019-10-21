NORFOLK, Va. — The jury trial will begin on Tuesday for a man, involved in an alleged love triangle, charged with murdering a Norfolk school teacher.

Edward Shaw, 72, is accused of working with his ex-lover, 23-year-old Teniqu Cushman, to plan a shooting that left 50-year-old Caroline Hendrix dead in 2017.

Hendrix was a local teacher at Oceanair Elementary School, and she was an active member in her church community.

Norfolk police said this case was of mistaken identity, and that Shaw and Cushman's planned target was another man.

In court, Cushman said that she met 72-year-old Edward Shaw online, but they later met in person at the Oceanfront. Prosecutors said that Cushman and Shaw had a sexual relationship, and Shaw gave her money to pay for college and start-up an HVAC company.

At the time, Cushman also had a sexual relationship with another man, Alex Novak, who she met online. However, when Novak and Cushman’s relationship went awry, investigators said Cushman texted Shaw and said she "wanted someone to be taught a lesson." To which Shaw said that "he needed more than a lesson."

Investigators said that person they were referring to was Novak.

Novak was a key witness. In court, he testified that he was with his good friend, Caroline Hendrix, on New Year's Eve in 2017 house-sitting for a friend.

Novak said Hendrix went outside to walk a dog, but she came back a few minutes later because she saw a man being suspicious. Novak testified that just before 8 p.m., Hendrix was in the driveway getting into a van when he heard shots.

Novak said he ran outside and saw Edward Shaw. Novak said he immediately drew his gun and shot Shaw five times, hitting him in the stomach and shoulders. Medics rushed Hendrix to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Investigators said Shaw drove to Chesapeake where he called 911 dispatchers and told them he was in a road rage incident. He lied and said he was shot on the interstate. Investigators said they never found evidence that proved Shaw's claim was true.

Detectives searched Shaw's car and found bullets, binoculars, and a zoomed-in picture of Alex Novak. Investigators also went to Shaw's work in North Carolina and found Novak's phone number and address.

Shaw’s defense attorney requested a mental health evaluation which determined he was fit to stand trial.

Shaw has been charged with first-degree murder, and Cushman was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. As part of her plea agreement, Cushman is set to testify against Shaw in the trial.

