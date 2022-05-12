Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting on Shea Street

Police said the shooting happened near the 100 block of Shea Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is from a previous story that aired in April of 2022.

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Portsmouth Thursday.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the shooting happened near the 100 block of Shea Street.

Police said one man has a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital but an update on his condition hasn't been given.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not released any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.