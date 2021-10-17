Driver of vehicle dies in Chesapeake shooting

He was the only person in the car at the time, and his car had multiple bullet holes. It was located on the median of the road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 22, 2021.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting today that left the driver of a vehicle dead.

Police received reports of shots being fired near Indian River Road and Sparrow Road around 1:28 a.m. They also received a report that there had been a car crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive, which is nearby.

When they arrived at the scene of the car crash, they found a male victim had been shot. He was the only person in the car at the time, and his car had multiple bullet holes. It was located on the median of the road.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time.