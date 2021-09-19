Shooting in Hampton leaves one injured; police seeking more information

Authorities responded to the scene at 2:23 a.m. in the first block of East Mellen Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 26, 2021.

The Hampton Police Division is seeking more information to identify a suspect of a shooting that happened earlier today.

Authorities responded to the scene at 2:23 a.m. in the first block of East Mellen Street. When they arrived, they found a 26 year old male who had a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim had a verbal exchange with the yet to be identified suspect in a parking lot, who then used a firearm to fire several shots that struck the 26 year old.