The shooting was confined to the shoulder of one lane, so traffic shouldn't be affected, VSP said.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting on I-64 in Newport News Thursday night.

VSP said it happened at the 253-mile marker on I-64 westbound. Details are limited at this time. Police haven't said if anyone was hurt.