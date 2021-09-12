Lockdown: Sheriff's deputies, VSP search Southampton High School for possible weapon, contraband

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Southampton High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning while the county sheriff's office and Virginia State Police searched for a possible weapon in the building.
A letter from the administration to the community said its staff was tipped off that a student might have brought a weapon and "contraband" to the school.
They didn't say what kind of weapon was involved in the tip.
The Southampton County Sheriff's Office brought K-9s to search the building.
Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Shannon said there would be an update when the search was complete, and students were able to leave the building again.
She said there would be officers in the building to protect students and staff until the issue was resolved.