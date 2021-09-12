Lockdown: Sheriff's deputies, VSP search Southampton High School for possible weapon, contraband

A letter from the administration said its staff was tipped off that a student might have brought a weapon and "contraband" to the school.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Southampton High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning while the county sheriff's office and Virginia State Police searched for a possible weapon in the building.

A letter from the administration to the community said its staff was tipped off that a student might have brought a weapon and "contraband" to the school.

They didn't say what kind of weapon was involved in the tip.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office brought K-9s to search the building.

Superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Shannon said there would be an update when the search was complete, and students were able to leave the building again.