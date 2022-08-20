27-year-old Suffolk local killed in shooting, SPD investigating

The department responded to the 400 Block of Wilson Street for a report of a shooting just before 3 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department responded to the 400 block of Wilson Street Saturday just before 3 a.m. for the report of a shooting, the department said.

Once there, officers found 27-year-old Rasheed Talley who had been shot multiple times.

The man was declared dead shortly after officers found him, SPD said.

The investigation into this situation was ongoing Saturday morning, but there was no suspect information available, the department said.