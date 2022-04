Police said the man had life-threatening injuries while the woman is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A man and woman are both injured after a shooting in Norfolk Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of St. Mihiel Avenue; that's near Shoop Park.

The injured man and woman arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by car.

According to police, the man had life-threatening injuries, while the woman is expected to be okay.