Man accused of deadly shooting at Isle of Wight warehouse turns himself in

Preston Kyle Thomas is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Rakim Breeden at the Safco Distribution Center on September 23, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDSOR, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the shooting from February 2022.

A man accused in the deadly shooting at an Isle of Wight County warehouse in 2021 has turned himself in, deputies said.

Preston Kyle Thomas is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Rakim Breeden at the Safco Distribution Center on September 23, 2021.

Rakim's family said he was killed on his very first day on the job by Thomas, who was another Safco employee.

“When I say this is a senseless tragedy, I cannot underscore that enough. An argument over a cell phone that fell to the floor cost this outstanding young man his life,” Captain Tommy Potter previously said in a press conference.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said Thomas turned himself in shortly before noon on Thursday.

Thomas is charged with felony murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.