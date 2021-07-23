Suffolk man accused of apartment arson also charged with assault of police officer, sexual battery

A spokesperson for the city said during hospital treatment, 69-year-old Herbert Boothe spit in an officer's face and scratched the arms and chest of a nurse.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from July 15, 2021.

Police have added more charges for a Suffolk man who was arrested for the suspected arson of the Suffolk Tower apartment complex.

Herbert Boothe, 69, had to be rescued from the fire and taken to the hospital on July 13. Suffolk Police were waiting on his release from the hospital to arrest him for Arson of an Occupied Dwelling.

A Friday release from the city said Boothe racked up more charges between then and July 16, when officers took him into custody.

A spokesperson said during treatment, Boothe spit in an officer's face and scratched the arms and chest of a nurse.

After that, he was charged with Assault & Battery of a Police Officer and Sexual Battery.