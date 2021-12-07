Suffolk police find 58-year-old killed at motel

Initially, the police department said officers were looking into an undetermined death. A day later, police updated the case to a homicide.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a man's death as a homicide after someone found his body at a Regal Inn Motel in the city.

Initially, the police department said officers were looking into an undetermined death.

Someone found the body of James Lee Golden, 58, at the hotel in the 2300 block of Pruden Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Monday afternoon, police updated the case to a homicide.

Officials didn't say how they thought Golden had been killed. There wasn't any suspect information available, either.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.