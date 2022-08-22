Suffolk police: Man seriously hurt after shooting on W. Washington Street

This is the second reported shooting in Suffolk over the weekend, according to previous coverage.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Monday morning,

According to a news release, police got the call right after midnight about a shooting on the 800 block of West Washington Street.

When they got there, they found a man who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition aren't known at this time.

This is the second reported shooting in Suffolk over the weekend, according to previous coverage.

At this time, there isn't any suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation.