Suffolk woman arrested, charged in domestic stabbing incident

Tuesday, a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Jerlean Wiggins Brown has been charged with assault and battery of a family member.
Credit: Suffolk Police Department
Jerlean Wiggins Brown, 67, of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police arrested a 67-year-old Suffolk woman Tuesday, and charged her in the stabbing of a family member.

Police said call about a man who had been stabbed came in just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, first responders found and patched up the victim. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment, and police said he was expected to recover.

Jerlean Wiggins Brown, of Suffolk, faces felony assault and battery charges related to the crime. She's being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

