Suffolk woman arrested, charged in domestic stabbing incident

Tuesday, a man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Jerlean Wiggins Brown has been charged with assault and battery of a family member.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police arrested a 67-year-old Suffolk woman Tuesday, and charged her in the stabbing of a family member.

Police said call about a man who had been stabbed came in just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, first responders found and patched up the victim. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment, and police said he was expected to recover.