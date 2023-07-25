Driver charged after Surry County tractor-trailer crash shuts down Route 10 for hours

The vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck two utility poles, says Virginia State Police. The driver sustained minor injuries.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A driver has been charged after his tractor-trailer crashed off the roadway in Surry County on Monday.

Virginia state police were called to investigate the tractor-trailer crash at 5:00 p.m.

Their investigation revealed that the 2007 International Tractor Trailer, hauling logs was traveling west on Colonial Trail West when the vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck two utility poles.

The driver and only person in the vehicle, 52-year-old Vincent Thomas of Sutherland, Virginia, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

He was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

The crash shut down Route 10 in Surry County for hours.