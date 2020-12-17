Suspects rob gas station, flee police in Newport News

While leaving the scene, police say they encountered the suspects and a pursuit ensued.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News say their officers gave chase after a pair of robbery suspects help up a gas station Wednesday night.

Newport News PD were called to the Citgo in the 1500 block of 27th Street shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

An employee told officers two men entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money. They then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While leaving, police say they encountered the suspects and a pursuit ensued. The chase went into Hampton, where the suspect vehicle came to a stop, and the two men fled on foot.

No one was hurt in either the robbery or chase.