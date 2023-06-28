Graduate of Norfolk private school accuses former headmaster of sexual harassment

Keelin Hogan filed the lawsuit on Monday, accusing Paul Warren of inappropriate activity when she was a 16-year-old student.

NORFOLK, Va. — A former student of The Hague School in Norfolk has filed a lawsuit in Norfolk Circuit Court accusing its former headmaster of sexual harassment when she was a junior.

Keelin Hogan graduated from the private school in May and is a member of its "founding class" of students, according to attorney Diane Toscano, who filed the lawsuit on Hogan's behalf on Monday.

The former student body president was 16 years old when the lawsuit claims Paul Warren asked her to serve as a teaching assistant in one of his classes.

Warren was the school's provost, chief administrative officer, headmaster and a teacher at the time, according to the lawsuit. He is also a licensed attorney in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

According to the lawsuit, Warren had Hogan stay after school for one-on-one meetings between September and November of 2021 as part of her teaching assistant role.

That's when the lawsuit alleges inappropriate conduct began.

Warren, 62 at the time, allegedly told Hogan that they had a "special connection" and that she had an emotional wall that prevented her from connecting. He allegedly suggested they use a joint Google document as a journal where she could share her thoughts and feelings and be vulnerable.

The lawsuit claims Warren also commented on her appearance, calling her "stunning," and that eventually, he used their weekly meetings to discuss sexual topics with Hogan. He is accused in the lawsuit of putting his hand on her leg without permission.

13News Now reached out to The Hague School for comment on the lawsuit but had not recieved a response at the time this story was published.

The lawsuit alleged that after a meeting in November of 2021, Warren hugged Hogan, then leaned in and asked for a kiss. Hogan said "no," and quickly left.

Hogan stopped meeting with Warren in December of 2021.

In October of 2022, Hogan began reporting some of Warren's behavior to a school guidance counselor. A month later, she told her therapist about his behavior, which prompted an investigation, the lawsuit said.

"Her personal connections and care for the school community underscore the gravity of her claims,” Toscano said.

According to the lawsuit, The Hauge School School Board issued a statement in April of 2023, saying Warren "was immediately placed on leave" as soon as allegations were mad against him, and that the board voted to terminate him on January 9th.

There is currently a Protective Order prohibiting Warren from having contact with Hogan until September 24th. Hogan is also seeking $500,000 in damages.